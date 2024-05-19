Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,238 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

