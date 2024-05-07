Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

