Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 519,674 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,602,000 after buying an additional 518,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 97,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 81,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

