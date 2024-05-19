Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 325 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.33. The firm has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.