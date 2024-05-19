Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.