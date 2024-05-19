Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 8,761 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

