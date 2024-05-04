Savant Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $199.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

