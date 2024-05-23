ING Groep NV Purchases 1,141 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 172.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.42. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

