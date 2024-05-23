Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 38,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 762,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.