Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $886.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

