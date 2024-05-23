Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 215,575 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,575 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $124,319,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $57,818,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 72,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 288,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $118.22 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

