EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.60. EOG Resources has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

