Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $37,675.78 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Olivier Marie sold 998 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $11,586.78.

On Thursday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $2,497.60.

On Monday, March 18th, Olivier Marie sold 967 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $11,797.40.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,491 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $19,427.73.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Olivier Marie sold 1,136 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $14,608.96.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Upwork by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

