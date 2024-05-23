PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $12.93 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $279.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $348.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.95 and a 200-day moving average of $236.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

