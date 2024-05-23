Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

