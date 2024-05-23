Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 136,071 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 136,071 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $96,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $886.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

