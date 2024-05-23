Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is American National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

American National Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

GOOGL stock opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

