NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

