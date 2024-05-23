Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,367,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average is $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

