Dana Wagner Sells 796 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63.

On Monday, April 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

