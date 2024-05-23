Haverford Trust Co Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $886.29 and a 200-day moving average of $696.36.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

