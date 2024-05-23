1,514,635 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,514,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,964,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

