Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,097 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $279.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.95. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.