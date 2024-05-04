Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 878 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $319.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

