Brighton Jones LLC Has $248,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

