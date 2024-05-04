Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MongoDB Stock Down 0.1 %
MongoDB stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.10 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.56 and a 200 day moving average of $390.88.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 10,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
