Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.1 %

MongoDB stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.10 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.56 and a 200 day moving average of $390.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 10,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

