Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 4,711 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

