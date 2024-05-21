Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.60 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 6.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PPL by 60.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,326,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 879,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in PPL by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

