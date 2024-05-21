Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 977 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 708,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

