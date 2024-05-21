Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $268.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

