Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.44 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Up 0.0 %

VLTO opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

