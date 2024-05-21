SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $161.15 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.