EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EQT were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.0% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. TD Cowen began coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

EQT Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.