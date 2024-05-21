Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 517,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

