ING Groep NV Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,151 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 224,226 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,118,000 after buying an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

