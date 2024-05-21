Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 168.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $364.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

