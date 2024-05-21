Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 349 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,230,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,352,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,117,000 after purchasing an additional 146,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,616,000 after purchasing an additional 116,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 151,158 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

