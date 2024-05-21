Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,190 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PPL were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

