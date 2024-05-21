Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

