ING Groep NV Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TXT opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

