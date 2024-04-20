Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 671,290 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 300,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

