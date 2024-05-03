Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $287,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in NIKE were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

