StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.88.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.