Mather Group LLC. Purchases 285 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

