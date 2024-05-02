Choreo LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.38.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $315.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

