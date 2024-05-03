Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

