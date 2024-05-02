Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 182,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 62.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.80 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.