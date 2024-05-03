Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

