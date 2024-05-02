Mather Group LLC. Acquires 258 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 381,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,865.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 88,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 83,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

BR opened at $193.43 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

