875 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.90. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

